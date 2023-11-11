Malakai Anthony throws 3 touchdown passes to lead Merrimack over Central Connecticut 35-24

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malakai Anthony threw for three touchdowns, twice to Donovan Wadley, and Merrimack defeated Central Connecticut 35-24 on Saturday.
Anthony hit Wadley in the end zone for a 39-yard score and a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. scored his second touchdown of the day on a 3-yard run with 5:45 to go for an 11-point lead after a Merrimack (5-5, 4-2 Northeast) punt touched a Blue Devils (3-7, 1-5) player and was recovered by Merrimack at the Central Connecticut 9-yard line.
Interceptions by Wes Matthews and Tre Jordan III in the final minutes sealed the win.
Anthony was 11-of-15 passing for 190 yards. Wadley had four catches for 113 yards, with his other touchdown coming when Anthony threw deep to him for a 53-yard score.
Matt Jenner was 11-of-18 passing for 148 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Blue Devils.
