Darius Perrantes throws for 3 touchdowns, Duquesne claims NEC championship with 26-14 win over Merrimack

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw three touchdown passes and Duquesne wrapped up the Northeast Conference championship with a 26-14 victory over Merrimack on Saturday.
Duquesne, which joined the NEC in 2008, won at least a share of the conference title for the seventh time, but just the second time as the outright champion.
The score was tied at 14 at halftime before the Dukes (7-4, 6-1) clamped down on defense, allowing just 61 yards in the second half.
Perrantes threw touchdown passes of 38 and 16 yards to Keshawn Brown in the first half and his 1-yard toss to Darryl Powell Jr. late in the third quarter put the Dukes ahead for good. Edward Robinson added a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Perrantes completed 11 of 18 passes for 218 yards and was intercepted once. Robinson had 89 yards rushing.
Second-place Merrimack’s Malakai Anthony was 9-for-23 passing for 68 yards and was intercepted once. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. led the Warriors (5-6, 4-3) with 77 yards on the ground. Anthony and Edmonds scored rushing touchdowns.
Duquesne had a 325-202 advantage in total yards. Duquesne, a former member of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, has won or shared 18 conference championships in the past 29 seasons.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.