Jermaine Corbett sparks second-half outburst as Stonehill soars past Long Island 40-23

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for two touchdowns and Stonehill dominated the second half to defeat Long Island 40-23 in a season finale on Saturday.
The Skyhawks (5-5, 4-3 Northeast Conference) scored 26 points in the second half to overcome a 20-14 deficit. Corbett scored both his touchdowns in the third quarter and Chris Domercant ran for a fourth-quarter score to lead the way.
Corbett finished with 94 yards and Domercant had 55, leading to the Skyhawks’ 208-yard total on the ground. Ashur Carraha completed 12 of 31 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Long Island’s Chris Howell was 7-of-16 passing for 167 yards with two interceptions but was intercepted twice. Owen Glascoe rushed for 97 yards for the Sharks (4-7, 4-3).
