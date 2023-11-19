Quinten Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard for first 4-0 start since 2007

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds to power Boston College to a 73-64 victory over Harvard on Saturday.
Post sank 8 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). Eight of Post’s rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor and he blocked five shots at the other end. Claudell Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Jaeden Zackery pitched in with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Chisom Okpara scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first half to help the Crimson (4-1) take a 35-33 lead at intermission. Malik Mack added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Mack capped an 8-0 run to begin the second half with two free throws and a 3-pointer and Harvard led 43-33 with 17:20 left to play.
Harris answered with a 3-pointer, Post followed with a three-point play and Harris added another 3 in a 13-0 run as the Eagles grabbed a 46-43 lead with 14:51 remaining. Mack sank two free throws to pull the Crimson even at 56-all with 8:32 left, but Mason Madsen and Chas Kelley III had back-to-back baskets and the Eagles stayed in front from there.
Boston College has won its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.