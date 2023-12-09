Watch: Bill Belichick gets creative as he picks Army-Navy game on College GameDay

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
It wasn’t at all surprising that Bill Belichick picked Navy to win Saturday’s Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium.
What was surprising, however, was the manner in which he did so, taking a page out of Lee Corso’s book on “College GameDay.” The Patriots head coach pulled out a 1962 Navy helmet and placed it on his head, drawing an enthusiastic reaction from his co-hosts.
“This is the Jolly Roger,” Belichick said. “Beat Army, in Chinese, for Paul Dietzel’s Chinese Bandits. Go Navy. Beat Army.”
In a separate interview, Belichick called it “such a classic game” and said it’s a great opportunity for people in this region to see it.
“I’m a Navy man,” he said. ” … It’s been my life, so I always want them to do well, always want them to be safe and successful.”
Belichick grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, and his father, Steve, coached and scouted at Navy for 34 years. He said this is his first time attending the game since college, calling it a “nice luxury” that the scheduling worked out.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve had an opportunity to do this,” he said. “I’m very much looking forward to it.”
