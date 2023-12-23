College Sports Josh Cohen scores 28, UMass tops Portland 100-78 at Diamond Head Classic Josh Cohen was a perfect 9 of 9 from the floor against Portland. Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

HONOLULU (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 28 points without missing a shot and Massachusetts defeated Portland 100-78 at the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night.

The Minutemen (7-3) advance to play Old Dominion for fifth place on Sunday and the Pilots (6-8) will play Temple for seventh.

Cohen made all nine of his shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and all nine of his free throws for UMass. He added five rebounds and three assists. Matt Cross finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jayden Ndjigue and Keon Thompson both scored 13 with Thompson adding six assists.

Tyler Harris had 18 points and Tyler Robertson scored 17 for Portland. Juan Sebastian Gorosito and Bol Dengdit both scored 12 off the bench.