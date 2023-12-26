College Sports What to know about Thursday’s Fenway Bowl: How does BC stack up against SMU? The Eagles are hoping to end an up-and-down season on a winning note. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The Boston College football team has a chance to end a seesaw season on a high note when it welcomes Southern Methodist to town Thursday for the Fenway Bowl.

Here’s what to know as the Eagles (6-6) face the No. 17 Mustangs (11-2) at 11 a.m. at Fenway Park.

The basics

BC started the season 1-3, ripped off five straight wins, then lost three straight. SMU started 2-2 and is currently on a nine-game win streak.

The Eagles are aiming for their first seven-win season since 2018. The Mustangs are pursuing their first 12-win season since 1935. BC is playing in its first bowl game since 2019 and hoping to win its first since 2016. SMU played in a bowl game last year and is looking for its first win since 2012.

As of Tuesday, the Mustangs were favored by 10½ points, and the over/under was 49½. The game will air on ESPN.

“It will be a great challenge to play a ranked team,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “Our guys are excited about it.”

Keys for BC

1. Show versatility on offense.

The Eagles are 16th in the nation with 4.59 yards per carry and 19th with 193.5 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, they’re 104th in passing yards per game with 189.2.

Against a potent SMU defense that has allowed the 11th-fewest yards per game in the nation (299.5), BC will have to strike a balance between doing what it does best and keeping the Mustangs honest.

Keep an eye on receivers Lewis Bond (7 TDs), Dino Tomlin, and Jaedn Skeete. Hafley said it’s fair to expect some new wrinkles. These few weeks allowed the Eagles to place added emphasis on the passing game and build more continuity between quarterback Thomas Castellanos and the receivers.

“He’s got a chance to be special,” Hafley said of Castellanos. “I think we’re only seeing the very surface of it.”

Castellanos said he felt like he was in “survival mode” all season because he came in late, and he’s eager to use this game as a springboard for future success.

“I can’t leave, but why leave?” Castellanos said. “This is the school that gave me an opportunity to come in and show the world what I can do. They have faith in me.”

2. Control the clock.

The Eagles are at their best when they sustain long drives and tire the opposing defense out. With Logan Taylor, Kyle Hergel, Drew Kendall, Christian Mahogany, and Ozzy Trapilo anchoring a sturdy offensive line, expect a steady dose of running backs Kye Robichaux and Alex Broome.

BC is 6-2 when winning the time-of-possession battle and 0-4 when losing it. Against Syracuse and Connecticut, the Eagles possessed the ball for more than 40 minutes. Facing a team with splash-play ability, it’s imperative that the Eagles keep the SMU offense off the field.

“As we look back, those last few games kind of slipped away from us a little bit,” BC linebacker Kam Arnold said. “We’ve just got to get back to our fundamentals.”

Keys for SMU

1. Prepare to play four downs.

BC has the most fourth-down conversions (28) and attempts (37), and the seventh-best success rate (75.7 percent). When the Eagles have the ball around the SMU 35 with 5 yards or fewer to go, Hafley won’t hesitate.

Linebacker Kobe Wilson (74 tackles), defensive end Elijah Roberts (9.5 sacks), and safety Isaiah Nwokobia (4 interceptions) are catalysts for the Mustangs.

2. Trust what’s worked.

The Mustangs are 11-2 for a reason. Even with dynamic starting quarterback Preston Stone out with a broken left fibula, the offense is still potent with backup Kevin Jennings.

“I think it’s about the same,” Arnold said. “They do a lot of tempo. The backup, he’s pretty good. He might be just as good.”

Jaylan Knighton (7 rushing TDs) and RJ Maryland (7 receiving TDs) are two names to know.

Defensively for BC, expect linebacker Vinny DePalma (87 tackles) and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku to make their presence felt.

Etc.

Brett Miller, executive director of the Fenway Bowl, said the game offers a glimpse into an ACC matchup for years to come.

There will be a free FanFest across the street at House of Blues from 8-10:45 a.m. During the game, 30 educators, administrators, and staff who have made a difference in their community will be honored.

As for the game itself, Miller said “you can’t beat” watching football at Fenway Park 20 or 30 feet from the action.

“This is a community platform that we’re building,” Miller said. “It’s the mechanism by which we do good and give back. We want New England to wrap their arms around this, like it has with so many other amazing traditions.”