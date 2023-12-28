College Sports Boston College stuns SMU in Fenway Bowl to end the season on a high note BC's Thomas Castellanos celebrated one of his fourth-quarter touchdowns with teammate Drew Kendall in the shadow of Fenway Park's outfield wall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The bleaker the odds, and the bleaker the conditions, the more Thomas Castellanos stomachs the circumstances and leans on his unteachable survival instincts.

Boston College entered Thursday’s Fenway Bowl as an 11-point underdog, against an 11-win Southern Methodist team ranked 17th, but Castellanos remained steadfast in his pursuit of systematically wrecking a defensive game plan.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback wreaked havoc in the rain, racking up nearly 300 total yards and powering plucky BC to a 23-14 triumph. The Eagles (7-6) also dominated defensively, finding firepower late and blanking a dynamic SMU offense in the second half.

“To end the season like that with a bowl win, over a ranked team, when really nobody gave us a chance, let’s be honest, it was special,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “It will build momentum.”

BC turned to its relentless offensive line and received contributions from all over to cement one of the most significant victories of the Hafley era. It was the Eagles’ first bowl win since 2016, while the Mustangs (11-3) are still searching for their first since 2012.

When the final seconds ticked off, BC players stormed the field and slid headfirst on the soggy Fenway Park grass. They were already drenched, and a celebratory slip-and-slide wouldn’t hurt.

Hafley encouraged them to embrace the elements, channel their inner kids, and treat it like a backyard football game in the mud, and that’s exactly what they did. He told the team midweek that he was sick of losing after three straight setbacks and determined to end the year with a signature triumph.

“It just eats at you, if you’re a real competitor,” Hafley said. “It just doesn’t go away. You wake up in the middle of the night, and you’re still pissed off, excuse my language. Now we don’t have that. I’ve never been around a locker room happier.”

Before BC seized command late, the game was tightly contested. SMU moved downfield with relative ease on the opening drive, but Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku ripped the ball out of quarterback Kevin Jennings’s hands and Neto Okpala recovered the fumble.

Castellanos helped set up a 45-yard Liam Connor field goal to put BC in front, 3-0, with 6:21 left in the first. The Eagles established their typical downhill ground game early and leaned on Castellanos and his trademark elusiveness.

Edwin Kolenge blocked a punt following a Mustangs three-and-out, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize as Connor missed a 45-yard attempt. Five first-quarter penalties by SMU helped BC take that 3-point lead into the second quarter.

SMU responded, converting on third and 17 and fourth and 4 to pave the way for a 1-yard touchdown plunge from LJ Johnson Jr. with 9:14 left in the half. It felt like a matter of time before a dynamic offense that entered averaging 40-plus points per game would discover a way to exploit BC’s often-porous secondary.

The Eagles answered, though, as offensive MVP Castellanos continued to wiggle through tiny crevices and keep the SMU defense guessing. Hafley said he ate dinner with the QBs the night before and told Castellanos to prepare for 30-plus carries, rain or shine.

Castellanos became just the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback since 1996 to eclipse 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He finished a breakout year with 3,360 total yards, the third-most in program history behind Matt Ryan in 2007 and Doug Flutie in 1984.

“He did what he’s good at,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge, and it was a challenge.”

Kye Robichaux (12 carries, 87 yards, TD) punctuated the drive with a 6-yard score up the middle to put BC back in front, 10-7, with 3:07 left in the half. The Eagles needed one more stop to preserve momentum but couldn’t secure it. Jennings hit a wide-open Jaylan Knighton for a 1-yard score with eight seconds left and celebrated accordingly by hitting an imaginary baseball.

Both teams had to adjust to a slippery field, and the first half featured four fumbles and eight penalties. The Eagles managed to dictate much of the action despite registering just 6 passing yards.

The difference was that SMU finished 5 of 8 on third down and had 88 yards after the catch. Even so, the Eagles were well within striking distance, trailing, 14-10.

Early in the second half, Castellanos threw the ball directly into linebacker Alex Kilgore’s hands for an interception. Late in the quarter, BC freshman KP Price swooped in and blocked a field goal attempt.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Castellanos took advantage of a string of SMU miscues, finding freshman Jaedn Skeete for 8- and 32-yard completions before swerving into the end zone from 15 yards out. BC surged back in front, 17-14, with a convincing eight-play, 72-yard drive.

John Pupel broke up a pass on fourth and 3, Robichaux broke free for a 40-yard gain, and Castellanos went airborne to seal a 14-yard score with 9:48 left.

The Eagles came up with one final stop, and Castellanos and Robichaux took care of the rest in convincing fashion to send the seniors out in style and solidify the program’s first seven-win season since 2018.

“Kudos to them,” said linebacker Kam Arnold, the defensive MVP. “They’ve built this program up, and now it’s our job to keep building off this and use it as momentum.”

As he sat at the podium, with a silver slugger bat by his side, Castellanos vowed that this is just the beginning. For a team that returns the bulk of its core, and has found its identity, the future is the brightest it’s been in some time.

“You guys will see,” Castellanos said. “Next year will be special. Boston College football will be different. It will be.”