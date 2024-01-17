College Sports Tim Murphy, winningest football coach in Harvard history, retires after 30 seasons Tim Murphy compiled a 200-98 record with the Crimson since he began coaching the team in 1994. Tim Murphy holds a 19-10 record in "The Game" vs. Yale.

Tim Murphy, who has coached Harvard football since 1994, is retiring, the school announced Wednesday.

“Harvard University has been a very special place for my family and me,” Murphy said in a statement released by Harvard. “I am graduating from a profession that has not only been my job, but other than my family and close friends, it has been my passion and my life for the past 45 years.”

Murphy grew up in Kingston and compiled a 200-89 record with the Crimson — including a 19-10 record in “The Game” vs. Yale.

“It has been an incredible honor to be the football coach at Harvard, and I am forever grateful to have been blessed to work with so many amazing people starting with the 1,000 student-athletes and 80-plus assistant coaches during our tenure here,” Murphy said. “Sometimes, at the end of your career someone will ask, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ And my simple answer is no, because in any endeavor, any relationship, if you give it absolutely everything you have, there can be no regrets.”

Before coaching at Harvard, Murphy spent two seasons leading Maine and five at Cincinnati. His overall coaching record is 224-132-1 (.629 winning percentage).

Harvard won 10 Ivy League titles under Murphy, and finished three seasons undefeated (2001, 2004, and 2014). Murphy is Harvard’s all-time winningest coach and also holds the same title in the Ivy League.