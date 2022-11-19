Yale wins The Game, Ivy League title, beats Harvard 19-14

Get the latest Boston sports news
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift Yale to a 19-14 win over Harvard on Saturday in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football.
The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after Penn knocked off Princeton 20-19.
Yale captured its third Ivy League title in the last five seasons, capturing the outright title in 2017 and a share of the championship in 2019. The Bulldogs came into the game with three straight wins, including a thrilling, 24-20 win over previously unbeaten Princeton.
The Yale ground game, the best in the Ivy League and the eighth-ranked rushing offense in the FCS, ran for 219 yards. Joshua Pitsenberger had 82 yards on 21 carries, Tre Peterson carried 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and Grooms added 63 yards on 15 carries.
Harvard’s Charlie Dean threw for two touchdowns, hitting Scott Woods II from 64-yards out to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter and connecting with Tyler Neville on a 24-yards touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Crimson in front, 14-13. But after Yale scored to retake the lead, the Crimson could not manage a first down.
Yale leads the series 69-61-8, but since Ivy League play in 1956, Harvard leads 37-28-1.
