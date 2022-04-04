Commentary Rafael Devers is a full-on superstar, and this will be the year he proves it "I’ve never seen a young guy like Raffy." Rafael Devers has given manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox faithful plenty to celebrate this spring. Steve Helber/Associated Press

COMMENTARY

It sure feels like Rafael Devers has an ascendant season in store for us. And boy, is that fun to consider.

Across the game, this has not been the usual spring of abundant hope. Blame the lockout, blame the state of the world, but it’s just been lacking that usual panache.

We know mangled preseason schedules usually portend injuries, and Jacob deGrom and Lance Lynn are already shelved with significant ones.

Oakland has sold itself off for scrap, but at least they’ve got history of rebuilding with skill. Cincinnati was on the fringes of contention, with a resurgent Joey Votto, and traded every piece it could.

Going-nowhere Pittsburgh stuffed its best prospect Oneil Cruz back in the minors, a service-time ploy right out of the old collective bargaining agreement.

The Yankees, their usual hard up for cash, just stuffed an eighth of their schedule — 21 games! — on Amazon Prime.

The Red Sox? With that backdrop, how can we complain? Sure, Chris Sale, who was part of a pretty watery pitching staff even before he busted a rib. There’s the looming threat of Toronto in division, roster wise and vaccine-chatter wise. And even with Trevor Story, it hardly felt like an all-in winter.

But the Red Sox are almost entirely healthy. They made a long-term commitment to Story. Fenway’s even getting a new thing!

And Devers has done nothing but fuel hopes of what’s to come. He’s 10 for 23 in the Grapefruit League, six of those home runs after he golfed a ball out to right field Sunday, keeping it fair despite being well ahead of it.

Spring numbers, I know. Devers’s real ones suffice: .279/.338/.509 across a five-year career, and in just the last three, 107 doubles, 194 extra-base hits, and 789 total bases — those totals all best in the majors.

And yet somehow, the best feels yet to come.

Because despite starting the All-Star Game, despite a Silver Slugger at third base, despite dragging the Red Sox into the playoffs with 21 hits in the last 14 games and three homers the final weekend in Washington, despite a 1.029 OPS in said playoffs, Rafael Devers is underrated.

Even here. But probably not for long.

“The way he’s going about his business, it’s different. You can tell. I do believe he understands what he means to the organization and where he’s at in his career,” manager Alex Cora told reporters late last month. “He’s becoming a man, and it’s fun to watch. He’s only 25. That’s the cool thing.”

We have gotten to see this wonderful sort of thing unfold before. Mookie Betts breaking out as hoped in 2016, taking a small step back, then exploding to an MVP at age 25. Dustin Pedroia making an awful debut in 2006, not cracking .200 in the first month of 2007, then finishing 2008 with a Rookie of the Year, an MVP, and a World Series ring.

For the older generations, Wade Boggs sneaking a roster spot in 1982, immediately becoming a regular, then winning five batting titles in six years. Fred Lynn’s two-award 1975, quickly followed by Jim Rice’s slow burn up to the most fearsome hitter in the American League.

Some were expected. Some were shocking. Some were immediate. Some took time. And though it’s a subjective exercise, some will tell you Devers is unlike all of them.

“I wasn’t around when Ted and Yaz were young. But I saw Wade Boggs . . . I’ve seen a lot of other good hitters here. But I’ve never seen a young guy like Raffy,” an unnamed Red Sox official told MLB.com this spring. “And on top of everything else, he’s a sweet kid.”

A year ago, Devers was 11th in American League MVP voting via 38 homers, 113 RBIs, and another season where he was rarely absent — he’s missed 15 games the last three years. In that time, few in the game have hit the ball as consistently hard as Devers. Last year brought a profound double improvement, his walk rate nearly doubling (sneaking him into the top half of MLB hitters) and his strikeout rate cut by a fifth to roughly league average.

With plate coverage like that 9-iron above shows, and an absurd ability to hunt for his pitch and punish it when he gets it, 40 homers is hardly out of the realm. With Story added to a power-plant lineup alongside J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, it might be a baseline.

A year ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr., and Juan Soto all made their All-Star debuts, the peak of a sparkling class that heralded a new generation’s arrival on the big stage. Devers was part of that group in Denver, too, but somehow got lost in the shuffle.

It happens, especially to a guy who describes himself as “someone that likes to be alone.” (“The Instagram account is nothing,” Cora quipped this spring.) But while we can definitively say those three don’t have anything on Devers defensively — they’re all some degree of butcher — I’ll make the hardly bold call this is when the 25-year-old smiles and slugs his way into a larger conversation.

One year from a considerable offensive evolution, with Martinez a free agent and Bogaerts perhaps joining him, Boston not racing to offer Devers a long-term deal can’t help but be troubling. (That defense, specifically where it leads him to play, might hold the answer.) Betts’s MVP season, as we look back, was the moment he began heading out the door.

Who knows what the future holds? But there needn’t only be dread in that statement. The next two years offer incredible promise for Boston’s current third baseman. Something to savor, given what he’s already delivered.

“He’s a really special person and a really special player. He has ability at the plate that is unusual. Just the way he does things is so unique to him as we’ve seen with a lot of great hitters,” Sox architect Chaim Bloom said in November. “And the fact that he was originally signed here and developed here and grew up here makes having that type of player all the more special.”