Commentary Long the bullies, the Red Sox and Yankees suddenly share some spongy ground The Blue Jays, Rays, and Orioles might be showing just a taste of what's to come in future seasons this year. The momentum of a five-game winning streak came to a crashing halt for Alex Cora and the Red Sox at Tropicana Field against the Rays this week. Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Bleak feelings about the future aren’t exactly constrained these days. The Red Sox have that going for them as the 2022 season drains out: They fit right in.

You like that flavor of optimism? You’re gonna love this: If you’re going to lose nine straight games at a ballpark, none feel as thematically appropriate as old Tropicana Field, a prison not even the Rays can escape.

And if you’re gonna do it, make it really hurt. This run began April 23 with a doozy, the Sox getting no-hit into the 10th inning and still managing to blow a lead. It swallowed two rare moments of actual optimism: The Rays’ four-game sweep in July came immediately after that pair of Fenway comebacks on the then-dominant Yankees, and it was just the brick wall following a five-game win streak.

“We didn’t put the ball in play, we didn’t hit the ball hard with men in scoring position, and they do what they do. They’re really good at what they do,” manager Alex Cora told reporters after Wednesday’s rare bird — a 1-0 loss where they stranded 10.

The ol’ greybeard is back. Perhaps the whitest flag of all.

Cora’s bluster of 2019’s team being “better than this” to the bitter end, the optimism of late summer 2021 that was rewarded, is long packed away. Even Franchy Cordero couldn’t avoid the injury scourge.

As you’re probably aware, there are no guarantees this quickly gets better, either. Both due to a roster about to be overhauled and the competition in which it finds itself.

Boston’s 18-39 record in the American League East is an anomaly. As Alex Speier adroitly points out in the Globe, to be as good as the Sox have been out of division and as bad as they’ve been in it is just about unprecedented.

But even saying that, the momentum building in that competition is undeniable and worrying, even as MLB reformats its schedule away from being so divisionally heavy.

“The Orioles’ rebuild has yielded a core that appears ready to compete for several years; the Rays perennially forge a pitching staff that gives opponents fits; the Blue Jays have star-level talent across the roster; and the Yankees are nearly 30 years into a run of constant contention,” Speier notes.

Fair points, all. As is this: The team with the bleakest forward outlook other than the Red Sox? It’s probably New York, above and beyond their crash from 15½ games up to a genuinely critical weekend series with Tampa at the Stadium.

It’s hard to imagine they won’t come to terms with Aaron Judge this winter, no matter his price, and no matter that franchise’s longtime wary eye of the luxury tax lines. But even if he stays, they’re an old lineup, and just traded most of their system pitching depth at the deadline.

There are young infield parts coming in Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, but there’s nowhere near the volume there was when Judge rose in 2017, when the likes of Greg Bird, Clint Frazier, and Gary Sánchez were supposed to make the ALCS run of that year the norm again.

They’re still likely division champions who’ll scratch a $250 million payroll every year. But their future is surprisingly spongy. And the others?

They’re already here.

The Blue Jays are blossoming behind their young second-generation trio, George Springer, and Alek Manoah — the magic combination of young, good, and no compunction about being the heel.

Baltimore feels like it’s arriving a year early, with Adley Rutschman giving all the Buster Posey/Joe Mauer feels atop a lineup stuffed with 20-somethings.

The Rays? They’re doing all this without Wander Franco, who already might be the hitter Sox fans least like to see in the box. (Having Shane McClanahan helps, though his injury is a major drag.)

We’ve not seen this for an awful long time. The six-division era has been dominated by the Yankees and Red Sox, who’ve won nine World Series in these 27 years and both missed the playoffs in exactly one: 2014, when Mookie Betts and Masahiro Tanaka each began establishing their places in the rivalry.

Market types know the time to buy is when things are the bloodiest red, and no matter what you think of Chaim Bloom’s record so far, there’s no questioning his belief in his plan.

“We have resources that allow us to play in every market [of team building] and we should play in every market . . . [but] you cannot win without a strong talent pipeline if you want to win every year,” Bloom told WEEI during his weekly appearance Thursday. “If you don’t replenish the core, then you fall off after you win and that’s exactly what’s happened.

“We have to get to the point where that core is always replenishing itself. Then we can do what we do in our market.”

The Sox retained Kiké Hernández at least in part on an assurance that they are “going to be way better next year.”

They’ve certainly left plenty of room to meet that mark.