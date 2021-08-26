Community Damien Brosnan is running for Community Rowing Inc. after a transformative experience "The community and sense of identity that I received while rowing for the team made my move away from home much easier." Damien Brosnan is running the 2021 Boston Marathon to raise money for Community Rowing Inc. after his rewarding experiences with the crew. Damien Brosnan

Name: Damien Brosnan

Age: 41

From: Hong Kong

I was the first person in my family to go to college, the first to live in Boston, and the first to live away from our family as a teenager.

When I got to campus, I decided right away to do one of the most “Boston” things I could think of, and I joined the crew team. This ended up being a transformative experience for me in more ways than one.

The community and sense of identity that I received while rowing for the team made my move away from home much easier, and more rewarding and exciting right off the bat. Most importantly, the way the Boston rowing community welcomed me into their ranks despite never having rowed before (and barely ever having been on any boat in my life up to that point) was truly special, the uniqueness of which I appreciate more as the years go by.

So, I’ve decided to run the marathon to help raise money for Community Rowing Inc (CRI). It’s my hope that through supporting CRI, people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to rowing will end up with it making a similar impact on their lives.

