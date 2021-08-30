Community Dean Perry is running in memory of his late grandfather "Running has a way of moving you forward in life." Dean Perry will be cheered on by his two-year-old daughter while he runs in memory of his late grandfather.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Dean Perry

Age: 31

From: Sudbury

This will be my fourth time running Boston. I am raising money for two great causes in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and Ron Burton Training Village.

The last time I ran in 2019, my grandfather was still with us and he always could be found cheering me on from the halfway point in Wellesley. He passed away last year following a battle with cancer.

While I am running in his memory, I also am running for my daughter who, having just turned two, will get to see her dad running in the big race for the first time. Running has a way of moving you forward in life.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.