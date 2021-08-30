Community

Dean Perry is running in memory of his late grandfather

"Running has a way of moving you forward in life."

Dean Perry will be cheered on by his two-year-old daughter while he runs in memory of his late grandfather.

By Zipporah Osei

Name: Dean Perry
Age: 31
From: Sudbury

This will be my fourth time running Boston. I am raising money for two great causes in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and Ron Burton Training Village.

The last time I ran in 2019, my grandfather was still with us and he always could be found cheering me on from the halfway point in Wellesley. He passed away last year following a battle with cancer.

While I am running in his memory, I also am running for my daughter who, having just turned two, will get to see her dad running in the big race for the first time. Running has a way of moving you forward in life.

