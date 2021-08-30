‘The best team in the world’: Nikki Mansfield is running for Race for Rehab

Newsletter Signup
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Nikki Mansfield
Age: 37
From: Somerville
My very first Marathon was the Boston Marathon in 2013 on the Race for Rehab charity team. I was turning on Hereford Street, less than a half a mile from the finish line when the tragic events of that day took place.
I came back in 2014 to finish my race and then again in 2017. This year will be my fourth and last Boston Marathon and I couldn’t be more excited to have my first race post pandemic shutdown be this one, while running on the best team in the world — the Race for Rehab team which represents the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.
