Community ‘The best team in the world’: Nikki Mansfield is running for Race for Rehab "I couldn't be more excited to have my first race post pandemic shutdown be this one." In 2013, the year of the Boston Marathon Bombing, Nikki Mansfield ran on the Race for Rehab charity team. This year, she'll run for the team again.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Nikki Mansfield

Age: 37

From: Somerville

My very first Marathon was the Boston Marathon in 2013 on the Race for Rehab charity team. I was turning on Hereford Street, less than a half a mile from the finish line when the tragic events of that day took place.

I came back in 2014 to finish my race and then again in 2017. This year will be my fourth and last Boston Marathon and I couldn’t be more excited to have my first race post pandemic shutdown be this one, while running on the best team in the world — the Race for Rehab team which represents the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

