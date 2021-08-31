Community Ally Dorsey is running for IMPACT Melanoma after her own cancer scare "I'm so excited to be crossing the finish line as a runner this year, raising money for an organization that means so much to me." Ally Dorsey is running to raise money and awareness for melanoma research after going through her own skin cancer scare earlier this year.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Ally Dorsey

Age: 25

From: Brookline

I’ve volunteered at the finish line of the Boston Marathon for six years, always inspired by the runners and the spirit of the city that I’d come to call home. I ran my first marathon in January 2020 and immediately caught the 26.2 bug!

When I looked into running Boston, I noticed a charity called IMPACT Melanoma. Melanoma awareness and prevention is a cause very near and dear to my heart. My paternal grandfather passed away of melanoma when my dad was a young adult. I was raised on the importance of sunscreen, but still in October 2021 I had my own small skin cancer scare. Thankfully, my atypical mole ended up being treated with removal and stitches, and all that remains is a scar on my back.

That said, the prevention and education focus of IMPACT Melanoma really struck me. I’m so excited to be crossing the finish line as a runner this year, raising money for an organization that means so much to me.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.