Community Erin Mullaney is running to raise research funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute "I’ve seen it all, and guarantee, no marathoner is tougher than any of my patients." Erin Mullaney is running to raise money for research funds the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she is an oncology nurse.

Name: Erin Mullaney

Age: 42

From: Milton

I’m running to raise money for research for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. I have been a nurse there for 16 years and see the impact research has on my patients.

Research is what gives us hope, lets us offer that next line of therapy, when maybe months prior, we had exhausted all approved treatment. It’s amazing and a privilege to be part of it all. I run those 26.2 miles with my heart, as much as my legs.

I run for all my patients, all 20 years I’ve been an oncology nurse. I’ve seen it all, and guarantee, no marathoner is tougher than any of my patients.

