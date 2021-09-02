Community Julie Champagne is running with her inspiration — her mother "This will be my first marathon and my mom's last. She is the reason I started running and is my inspiration." Julie Champagne is running the 2021 Boston Marathon for her mother and Team Bay Cove.

In our "Why I'm Running" series, Boston Marathon runners share what's inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Julie Champagne

Age: 28

From: Boston

This will be my first marathon and my mom’s last. She is the reason I started running and is my inspiration. I am running for her and as part of Team Bay Cove to further their mission of providing support for those struggling with homelessness, addiction, mental health, and disabilities in the Eastern Massachusetts area.

