Community Why I’m Running: ‘I wouldn’t be here, alive, or running marathons without this community’ Vanessa LoChirco is running the 2021 Boston Marathon for hospital where she was a patient. Vanessa LoChirco is running for the Boston Children's Hospital where she was a patient growing up. Vanessa LoChirco

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Vanessa LoChirco

Age: 24

From: Everett

I am running this year’s marathon on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital. I was a patient at the hospital growing up and I wouldn’t be here, alive, or running marathons without this community.

This is my time to give back and empower others that they can be strong and make a comeback.

Advertisement:

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.