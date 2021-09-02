Why I’m Running: ‘I wouldn’t be here, alive, or running marathons without this community’

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Vanessa LoChirco
Age: 24
From: Everett
I am running this year’s marathon on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital. I was a patient at the hospital growing up and I wouldn’t be here, alive, or running marathons without this community.
This is my time to give back and empower others that they can be strong and make a comeback.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.