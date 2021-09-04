Community John Mayo is running for Treacher Collins Syndrome research The Stoneham resident wants his money raised to be used for "a good cause." Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: John Mayo

Age: 33

From: Stoneham

I was inspired to run by some injustices done at a 5K I participated in last summer. The organizers were highly inconsistent with their message about the race and how registration and funds were handled. It angered me to see money being used inappropriately that could have been put to a good cause. To right those wrongs, I will be running the Boston Marathon for a charity that funds research for Treacher Collins Syndrome.

