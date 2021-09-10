Community Despite ‘long COVID’ symptoms, Brooke White is running Boston for her son "I want to be an example for my son who deals with chronic medical issues." Despite battling long haul COVID-19 symptoms, Brooke White is training for the marathon to be an example for her son, who deals with chronic medical issues. Brooke White

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Brooke White

Age: 42

From: Richmond, Vt.

This is my 5th Boston marathon as a charity runner for Boston Children’s Hospital where my son’s team of doctors are. I began running Boston as a way to give back and pay it forward for all BCH has done for our family and kids like my son.

This year, I am training in the midst of dealing with long haul COVID-19 symptoms. It’s been harder than other years. However, I want to be an example for my son who deals with chronic medical issues to keep putting one foot in front of the other, to give back whenever we can, to never give [up], and to have as much fun along the way.

Now more than ever we need hope and community. This year represents all of that. The photo above is of the 2019 Boston marathon when my son crossed the finish line with me.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.