Leigh Ann Frick can finally cross the Boston Marathon off her bucket list

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Leigh Ann Frick
Age: 51
From: Simpsonville, S.C.
I’ve been running for 11 years and the Boston Marathon has been on my bucket list for probably 10 of those. I am not fast, I would not be able to qualify for Boston. Addiction has impacted my life and my family, and I believe God presented the Herren Project as not only a way to help others but also to accomplish my goal and check it off of my list!
I was supposed to run last year, or was I? Apparently not, but I am looking forward to running the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11th, 2021 for Herren Project! They do amazing work, please check them out!
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
