Community Leigh Ann Frick can finally cross the Boston Marathon off her bucket list "I've been running for 11 years and the Boston Marathon has been on my bucket list for probably 10 of those." Leigh Ann Frick has wanted to run the marathon for a decade. Now's her chance to make that happen.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Leigh Ann Frick

Age: 51

From: Simpsonville, S.C.

I’ve been running for 11 years and the Boston Marathon has been on my bucket list for probably 10 of those. I am not fast, I would not be able to qualify for Boston. Addiction has impacted my life and my family, and I believe God presented the Herren Project as not only a way to help others but also to accomplish my goal and check it off of my list!

I was supposed to run last year, or was I? Apparently not, but I am looking forward to running the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11th, 2021 for Herren Project! They do amazing work, please check them out!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.