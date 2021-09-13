Andrea Potvin is running for her late brother who dealt with long-term effects of juvenile diabetes

Newsletter Signup
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Andrea Potvin
Age: 34
From: Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
I am running the Boston Marathon in honor of my brother Dan. Dan passed away after dealing with the lifelong effects of juvenile diabetes, which led to vision impairment amongst other issues.
I am raising funds for The Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to help support their programs that provides vital services to others that struggle with vision impairment.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
