Community Andrea Potvin is running for her late brother who dealt with long-term effects of juvenile diabetes "I am raising funds for The Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to help support their programs." Andrea Potvin is running to honor her brother, Dan. Andrea Potvin

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Andrea Potvin

Age: 34

From: Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

I am running the Boston Marathon in honor of my brother Dan. Dan passed away after dealing with the lifelong effects of juvenile diabetes, which led to vision impairment amongst other issues.

I am raising funds for The Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to help support their programs that provides vital services to others that struggle with vision impairment.

