Community Donald McNeil is running for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he was a spinal cord injury patient "I also hope that my story proves to be a source of inspiration for people to accomplish incredible things." Donald McNeil is raising money for the Spaulding that will go towards improving rehabilitative outcomes for people with significant injuries and illnesses. Donald McNeil

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Donald McNeil

Age: 29

From: Foxborough

I am running the Boston Marathon to help inspire those who have been forced to overcome significant injuries and illnesses.

Fifteen years ago I was a patient at Spaulding on the spinal cord injury floor. When I first arrived at Spaulding I had no motion or feeling from the neck down. Thanks to Spaulding I have made a full recovery.

I have chose to run the marathon for Spaulding to help raise money that will go toward improving rehabilitative outcomes for people with significant injuries and illnesses.

I also hope that my story proves to be a source of inspiration for people to accomplish incredible things.

