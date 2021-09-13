Donald McNeil is running for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he was a spinal cord injury patient

Get the latest Boston sports news
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Donald McNeil
Age: 29
From: Foxborough
I am running the Boston Marathon to help inspire those who have been forced to overcome significant injuries and illnesses.
Fifteen years ago I was a patient at Spaulding on the spinal cord injury floor. When I first arrived at Spaulding I had no motion or feeling from the neck down. Thanks to Spaulding I have made a full recovery.
I have chose to run the marathon for Spaulding to help raise money that will go toward improving rehabilitative outcomes for people with significant injuries and illnesses.
I also hope that my story proves to be a source of inspiration for people to accomplish incredible things.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
