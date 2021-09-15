Community Why I’m Running: ‘For the hospital that gave me my life back’ Christopher Barr is running for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he was a patient following a mountain biking accident. Christopher Barr underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy at Spaulding after emerging from a two and a half week coma. Christopher Barr

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Christopher Barr

Age: 29

From: Portland, Maine

In September of 2019, I had a mountain biking accident while I was out in Boise, Idaho and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. I was in a coma for two and a half weeks and when I woke up, I was in a daze and the entire right side of my body was paralyzed.

I was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation where I underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy. I started seeing amazing progress with the team at Spaulding and eventually started speaking and walking on my own.

Now that I’m able to run again, I want to give back and help others that are going through that experience. From the therapists to the nurses to the doctors, everyone there made a huge difference in my recovery.

It’s for that reason, I’m running to raise money for the hospital that gave me my life back and running for Spaulding’s Race for Rehab team. Boston has always been on my radar but what better reason to run it than to run for those who can’t.

It’s a cause that I know can change lives, it certainly changed mine.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.