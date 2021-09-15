Samantha Gasbarro is running for the hospital that treated her young children

Newsletter Signup
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Samantha Gasbarro
Age: 32
From: Wakefield
I am running the Boston Marathon for my daughter Serafina and my son Santino.
Serafina was born with a congenital heart defect and received a life saving open heart surgery in 2019 at Boston Children’s Hospital when she was 2 months old. October of 2020, my son was born three months early and BCH worked hand and hand with our NICU team to save his life.
I may be a new runner (March 2020) but I am no stranger to the amazing work Boston Children’s Hospital does.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
