Community Samantha Gasbarro is running for the hospital that treated her young children Both Serafina and Santino received life-saving treatments at Boston Children's Hospital. Courtesy of Samantha Gasbarro

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Samantha Gasbarro

Age: 32

From: Wakefield

I am running the Boston Marathon for my daughter Serafina and my son Santino.

Serafina was born with a congenital heart defect and received a life saving open heart surgery in 2019 at Boston Children’s Hospital when she was 2 months old. October of 2020, my son was born three months early and BCH worked hand and hand with our NICU team to save his life.

I may be a new runner (March 2020) but I am no stranger to the amazing work Boston Children’s Hospital does.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.