Community Why I’m Running: ‘I run with a sense of pride, privilege, and honor’ Christopher Beels is running in honor of his father, whose life has been impacted by ALS. Christopher Beels has been inspired by his father to create awareness around ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. It has driven him to run the marathon for those who cannot. Christopher Beels

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Christopher Beels

Age: 32

From: Boston

I am running the Boston Marathon virtually in honor of my father, and all of those who have been impacted by ALS — or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The impact of ALS on my father’s life has inspired me to create awareness around this disease and has driven me to run for those who cannot.

It is for this reason that I run with a sense of pride, privilege, and honor.

Love you, Dad!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.