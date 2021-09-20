Emily Bennewies has been waiting all her life to run Boston

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Emily Bennewies
Age: 31
From: Boston
I was born and raised in Boston and made it my mission to qualify for the Boston Marathon, which I finally did at the Eugene Marathon in 2019 for the 2020 race. I participated in the virtual marathon and was thrilled to receive my medal, despite my deep disappointment that the race didn’t happen in person.
I had written off the 2021 race, thinking that if the field size was cut I likely wouldn’t get in and shifted gears to finally start a family — something I had put off to achieve my running goals. We started trying to conceive the day after my virtual race in September 2020 with no luck. After a battery of appointments and tests, I was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor called a prolactinoma, which was influencing my hormones and has made me unable to conceive.
Fortunately, I do have the opportunity to run the 2021 Boston Marathon, and I’m doing it for me — to feel like myself. After freezing embryos via IVF in June, my doctor gave me the all-clear to run and train while we treat this issue. It has been a gift to continue to pound the pavement in what has now become the most challenging year of my life, having discovered my complex case of infertility. I look forward to finally crossing that finish line in person.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.