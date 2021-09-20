‘Running has changed my life’: Meg Navatto will run her 14th marathon in Boston

Get the latest Boston sports news
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Meg Navatto
Age: 46
From: Oceanside, N.Y.
Running has changed my life so much. At first, it was a way to lose weight, but then changed into so much more. I am big and slow and it took a long time to accept the fact that I was a “real” runner. Now I believe in myself to accomplish any goal I set. Boston will be my 14th marathon. I run for Herren Project because it is a cause close to my heart with my husband being in recovery for 10 years now. There is no other charity I would run for.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
