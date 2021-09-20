Community ‘Running has changed my life’: Meg Navatto will run her 14th marathon in Boston "I am big and slow and it took a long time to accept the fact that I was a 'real' runner." Meg Navatto is raising money for the Herren Prohect while running Boston.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Meg Navatto

Age: 46

From: Oceanside, N.Y.

Running has changed my life so much. At first, it was a way to lose weight, but then changed into so much more. I am big and slow and it took a long time to accept the fact that I was a “real” runner. Now I believe in myself to accomplish any goal I set. Boston will be my 14th marathon. I run for Herren Project because it is a cause close to my heart with my husband being in recovery for 10 years now. There is no other charity I would run for.

