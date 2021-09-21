Community Barbara Booras is following in her father’s footsteps by running Boston "The Boston Marathon is a race that is incredibly meaningful for my family." Barbara Booras' father will cheer her on as she runs to raise money for Girls on the Run Greater Boston.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Barbara Booras

Age: 34

From: Boston

I’m running my first-ever Boston Marathon to raise money for Girls on the Run Greater Boston. The Boston Marathon is a race that is incredibly meaningful for my family. My dad, who is now 88, was once an active runner for the Boston Athletic Association and has run this legendary race many times over with his best time around 2:29.

While I’ll never be able to run as fast as him, it’s been a life-long dream of mine to complete this hometown event and I’m thrilled that I get to do it with my dad watching on.

