Community Daryl Mackiewicz is running to help kids who are diagnosed with cancer "Any suffering on the race course is nothing compared to what these innocent children and their families have to endure when hearing their young one was recently diagnosed with cancer." Daryl Mackiewicz is running for two great Boston-area based organizations that provide phenomenal services for kids dealing with cancer – One Mission and Christopher’s Haven.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Daryl Mackiewicz

Age: 32

From: Middleboro

I’m running on behalf of two great Boston-area based organizations that provide phenomenal services for kids dealing with cancer – One Mission and Christopher’s Haven.

Running the Boston Marathon will certainly be a challenge, but I am up for it. Any suffering on the race course is nothing compared to what these innocent children and their families have to endure when hearing their young one was recently diagnosed with cancer. I hope my efforts can help a child and their family create fond memories at Christopher’s Haven during, what I can imagine, is an unfathomably difficult time.

Advertisement:

Families value staying at CH for the close proximity to MGH and other nearby medical centers, treasure the ability to be together in an apartment setting and cherish the much-needed support with other families facing similar circumstances during interaction in The Loft, which is their community area offering a space for recreation and video games for the kids, and a moment of relaxation and supporting of one another for the families. Over 500 families have stayed with Christopher’s Haven.

I hope my fundraising efforts allow another family to stay there in their time of need. I got into running because of the PTSD I endured during my time in the Marine Corps. I found the program Stop Soldier Suicide, which required me to run 100 miles in a month and raise money towards their program. It felt amazing.

Advertisement:

I then completed a challenge called the 75 Hard to benefit the Boston Wounded Vet Run, and that solidified my dedication to raising funds for organizations that rely on runners like myself to fundraise and help keep them going. Now, I’m thrilled to bring that same passion and dedication to raising funds, and running for, One Mission, longtime partner of Christopher’s Haven, so that the money I raise will go towards this partnership and help even more kids fight cancer.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.