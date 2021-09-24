Community Why I’m Running: ‘The sitting around all day was getting to me’ After watching Chris Herren's documentary, Timothy Sheenan is running to get in shape and support people affected by substance abuse. Timothy Sheenan is running to feel motivated to get into shape and to help those suffering from substance abuse through Chris Herren's organization. Timothy Sheenan

Name: Timothy Sheenan

Age: 28

From: Wrentham

I am running the Boston Marathon because I needed some motivation to get back into better shape.

I was working from home as a health teacher in Chelsea and the sitting around all day was getting to me. I showed Chris Herren’s documentary “Unguarded” as part of the health curriculum and decided to apply to run for his organization [the Herren Project].

I coach basketball and have family members that have been affected by substance abuse. There are also many students with family members affected by substance abuse. I wanted to do something nice and help people, and get back into running shape!

I think it was a great match and I was accepted to run!

