Community Meg Hartnett has donated blood since 2007. Now, she is running for Team Red Cross. "Team Red Cross represents what sharing the human experience means, whether it be by miles or smiles, we are all connected." Meg Hartnett has donated blood nearly every eight weeks since 2007 across 15 states.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Meg Hartnett

Age: 30

From: Waltham

For any Bostonian runner, being able to run the marathon is a dream come true. Lacing up from Hopkinton to Copley for many is a once in a lifetime experience, it is one of the city’s greatest privileges.

I’ve learned to navigate all four seasons of New England running and I can tell you the magic of the Charles [River] never fades.

Having the opportunity to be a part of Team Red Cross in itself is an honor; this holds especially true for me. I began donating blood in 2007. I have donated nearly every eight weeks since then, completing 15 of the 50 U.S. states so far. Plasma and platelet donations have become an even more rewarding journey being [blood] type AB negative.

Team Red Cross represents what sharing the human experience means, whether it be by miles or smiles, we are all connected. Getting through eight years of school took a village, getting myself from the starting line to the finish line will be no different.

To all my life’s cheerleaders, consider sponsoring a donation toward my team’s effort. For those who can’t donate, donate blood and kindness this season.

Stay Boston Strong. Love and appreciation.

