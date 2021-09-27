Community The Boston Marathon is back. Will you be watching? Let us know if you plan to cheer on the runners on Oct. 11. Spectators cheer for runners along Commonwealth Avenue near "Heartbreak Hill" during 120th Boston Marathon in Newton on April 18, 2016. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

The Boston Marathon returns for its 125th race in just a few weeks, and if previous years are any indication, hundreds of thousands of people will be watching the runners cross the finish line.

Last year, the Boston Athletic Association hosted its first-ever virtual marathon in place of the canceled in-person event due to the pandemic. This year, the marathon will hold a virtual race from Oct. 8 to 10, followed by the in-person race on Monday, Oct. 11.

Although the event isn’t being held on its typical April day, roughly 20,000 people are still competing. The Boston Marathon is New England’s most widely viewed sporting event, according to the B.A.A, which estimates that the race brings in approximately 500,000 people watching along the route.

Advertisement:

We want to know if and how you’ll be watching the Boston Marathon this year, whether that’s by cheering on runners from the sidelines, viewing live coverage from your own home, or joining a watch party at a local bar.

If you’ve watched along the route in past years, we also want to know: What are your favorite Boston Marathon memories?

There have been a number of historic moments at the marathon over the years. Maybe you stood in the pouring rain of the 2018 marathon and caught a glimpse of Des Linden becoming the first American woman in 33 years to win the race, or were one of the one million people lining the streets in 2014 and witnessed Meb Keflezighi’s emotional win.

Advertisement:

Share your Marathon Monday plans and memories with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your responses in a future article.