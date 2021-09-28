Community Tell us: What’s your message for Tom Brady ahead of his return to New England? Brady will play against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving the team in 2020. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021. The Associated Press

Tom Brady will make his return to Foxborough this weekend for a game that will pit him against the Patriots for the first time since he left the team.

The Buccaneers and Patriots will face off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, but conversations about the game are less about the Week 4 matchup and more about the anticipation of seeing Brady going head to head against Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Going into this game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 2-1 and the New England Patriots are 1-2, following a 28-13 home loss to the New Orleans Saints this past weekend.

Last year, Brady left the Patriots as a free agent and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years in New England, leaving Patriots fans everywhere devastated.

Following his departure, Brady said he had no ill will toward his former team, and was happy with the Bucs, calling the move a “very thoughtful decision.”

Belichick recently told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that while he would’ve liked to keep working with Brady, ultimately the Patriots “weren’t as good an option as Tampa.”

Still, Belichick maintained that he wasn’t thinking about Sunday’s game as a matchup against Brady, but against the whole team.

“Certainly Tom’s a special player,” Belichick said. “I’m not trying to put him in the same category as a guy who was here for a year or something like that, but at the same time, you compete against the team that you’re playing against and that’s what you do.”

Before Brady makes his return to New England, we want to know: What do you wish you could say to the former Patriots quarterback? Will you be rooting for the Pats or does your allegiance lie with the superstar quarterback? Let us know which team you predict will win the game.

