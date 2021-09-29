Community Shawna Novak is running in support of the Red Cross and its pandemic response "I haven't run a marathon in 20 years but I can't think of a better organization or time to do it than now." Shawna Novak is "absolutely excited to get the chance to run on the legendary Boston marathon course."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Shawna Novak

Age: 44

From: Toronto

I’ve been working with the Global Health Unit (GHU) at the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) as part of the Public Health Team doing epidemic prevention and control during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been tough on the frontlines but a real privilege to work with such a skilled and compassionate team that is committed to a social justice approach toward pandemic response.

Advertisement:

We’ve done long-term care homes, mobile clinics, mass clinics, partnership outreach, and public health campaigns. The positive impact of the Red Cross on bringing down infection rates and carrying us closer to the light at the end of the tunnel is real.

I haven’t run a marathon in 20 years but I can’t think of a better organization or time to do it than now when I can run in support of the Red Cross and all the people that are working so diligently every day in Canada, the United States, and around the world. When I qualified for Boston the last time around, I wasn’t able to participate. I am so absolutely excited to get the chance to run on the legendary Boston marathon course.

Advertisement:

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.