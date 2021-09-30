Community Andretti McDuffie-Stanziani is running in honor of her mom “For me to finish her race and start my own is symbolic to the passing on of this torch of life.” Andretti McDuffie-Stanziani is running in honor of her mom who ran the Boston Marathon every year. Andretti McDuffie-Stanziani

Name: Andretti McDuffie-Stanziani

Age: 34

From: Boston

In April 2014 my mom ran, as she did every year, the Boston Marathon. But along the way this time she collapsed, went into a diabetic coma and was hospitalized. Six months later, she was diagnosed with ALS, battling courageously and held on until the end of 2019.

I decided, while running along the Charles River in May, in honor of my mom, to run the Boston Marathon this year as it has so much heartfelt meaning and we always had a strong connection in running. So for me to finish her race and start my own is symbolic to the passing on this torch of life.

The Boston Marathon is all that it represents: strength, true resilience, grit, compassion, determination, togetherness and renewal of spirit. It gives me such pride and joy to be able to experience this great wonder as my mom did for many years, especially given the timing one week before my birthday [on] Oct.18, which makes for a great accomplishment and early birthday present.

I run for my mom whom I love and miss dearly, I run for myself for all that I have been through, overcome and the many more blessings to come ahead, and I run for all those who stand in their own way of doing something, for anything is possible if you put your mind to it. We are our own worst critic and yet our biggest cheerleader if we allow the positivity in.

Believe and love yourself and do it in everything you do, not only can you never disappoint yourself, but the results will show you are truly stronger than you really know!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.