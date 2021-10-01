Community Christian Stone is running for Massachusetts Fallen Heroes and the Lurie Center for Autism “I likely would not be running the marathon and raising money for the Lurie Center if not for Dan and MFH.” Christian Stone is running to support the Massachusetts General Hospital's Lurie Center for Autism and Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Christian Stone

Age: 41

From: Hingham

I am running the Boston Marathon this October in support of Mass General Hospital’s Lurie Center for Autism as well as Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.

So why am I running for these two incredible organizations? In 2018, a teacher in our son George’s pre-school class flagged what she observed to be delayed developmental milestones. We spoke with our pediatrician and friends of ours whose son was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and decided to have him evaluated.

After we met with the amazing doctors at the Lurie Center, they diagnosed George with ASD in September 2018, just before his fourth birthday. Since then, because of the Lurie Center, we have seen progress we didn’t think was possible when we received that life-changing news.

Fast forward to this year: When I threw my name into the ring as a runner for Lurie, we searched all around for a bib but to no avail. We were then put in contact with Dan Magoon, executive director of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. It turns out MFH had an extra bib that had not been placed with a runner.

When we asked Dan if he would be kind enough to let us use this one, he didn’t hesitate and graciously transferred it to us. He did not even ask for a donation.

I likely would not be running the marathon and raising money for the Lurie Center if not for Dan and MFH. With that in mind, we told Dan and MFH that we are going to split all donations 50/50 between Lurie and MFH until MFH hits their bib goal of $7,500. After that, all donations go to the Lurie Center.

If you would like to donate more to MFH directly, please do! We view this as an enormous “win-win” for both organizations!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.