Community ‘You made us all very proud’: Boston.com readers still adore Tom Brady "How can anyone say anything bad about the GOAT?" We asked readers to share their message to Tom Brady ahead of the NFL Week 4 game.

This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New England Patriots in a game that will pit quarterback Tom Brady against his former team for the first time since he left in 2020. Not so surprisingly, if there’s one thing Brady’s got ahead of Sunday night’s game, it’s the support of Patriots fans.

We asked Boston.com readers to share their message to Brady and predict which team will win ahead of Sunday’s game. Most readers, even the self-described diehard Pats fans, aren’t feeling too optimistic about New England’s chances against the Bucs. What they are feeling positive about, however, is the beloved quarterback.

“Your passion and leadership infected us all. 20 years that will never be forgotten,” said Chris J. from Norwell in a message to Brady himself. “A class act and true role model for us all.”

Going into this game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 2-1 and the New England Patriots are 1-2, following a 28-13 home loss to the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. Seventy-five percent of the 79 readers polled said they expect the Buccaneers to win Sunday’s game.

“I’m a Patriots fan always, but they’ve already dropped two games this season,” said a reader. “One to a rather mediocre Miami team, and one to the higher caliber Saints. I just don’t think we’re ready for the Bucs, but I’ll be rooting for my home team, not Brady and Gronk, all the way.”

Some Patriots fans are still hoping that the team takes the victory this weekend regardless of the highly anticipated reunion with Brady.

“I don’t have any logic behind picking the Patriots except I want them to win every game they play. Hoping for this to be a close game and surely expecting [Bill Belichick] to work his magic and throw a few wrinkles at [Brady] that he hadn’t seen in his practices and games in his years with the Patriots!”

We asked readers what they’d like to say to Brady before his return to Foxborough and they shared largely supportive — and adoring — messages for the former Patriot. Ahead, you’ll find a sampling of their responses from Patriots and Brady fans.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“Thank you for 20 wonderful years”

“How can anyone say anything bad about the GOAT? You made us all very proud all the years you spend with the Patriots and you had to do what’s best for you and your family. No one can say they wouldn’t do the same. We miss you TB12! Good luck on Sunday!” — Deanna, Westminster

“Tom, I am in awe of your motivation and physicality. I do miss you on our Pats team but I wish you well in all you do. May the best team win!” — Cheryl S., Weymouth

“Thanks for the best 20 years a Patriot fan could ever imagine. Sad to see you go, I am now a Patriot and Bucs fan.” — Fred R. Exeter, N.H.

“Thank you for 20 wonderful years. Welcome back and I hope you get another ring this year.” — Donna, Rutland

“Thank you, Tom. No one better. The GOAT of GOATs. Your records will never be touched and it’s been a pleasure to witness it all.” — Charles, North Chelmsford

“Thank you for being a winner here. You will always be in the legend group like Ted Williams, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Bobby Orr.” — Arnold K., Plymouth

“Thank you for six titles, six parades, and 18 years of great memories.” — Scott, Pawtucket , R.I.

“Come this Sunday, you’re the enemy”

“He’s on another team now, and when he plays us I do not wish him anything except a loss. When he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame or comes back to Foxboro as an alumni Patriot I thank him for the unreal ride we had for 20 years as truly the GOAT!!! But this weekend I wish him and his team a loss and hope he throws multiple of the same throw he ended his Patriot’s career with.” — Frank, Andover

“Thanks for giving us Pats fans 20 years of the greatest memories a sports fan could ask for. But we can wax sentimental and get all nostalgic down the road, probably in like eight years when you retire. Come this Sunday, you’re the enemy and are one of the guys standing in the way of a Patriots W. Love ya bud but I still hope you spend most of the day on the turf picking grass clumps out of your facemask. GO PATRIOTS!” — Chris, Boston

“I love Brady as a fan, but the Patriots come first.” — Anonymous

“TB12, thanks for all the memories, and everything you have done for the Patriots organization. You have been a class act and wish you nothing but success in the future — except Sunday. I hope we kick your butt Sunday.” — John, Wilbraham

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.