Community Why I’m Running: ‘It has been our ‘dream’ to run Boston’ Bob and Pam Sanford are running for the Boys & Girls Club of Newton, an organization they've seen improve children's lives. Bob Sanford began running in 2014 as a way to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle, and his wife Pam joined him shortly after. Bob & Pam Sanford

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Bob and Pam Sanford

Age: 57 and 56

From: Swansea

I (Bob) started running in 2014 as a way to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle. Pam (my wife) joined me shortly after.

We are running for the Boys & Girls Club of Newton. I am on the board of directors of the local Fall River Boys & Girls Club. We have seen firsthand how a club can change the life of a child.

Advertisement:

It has been our “dream” to run Boston, and there is no better way to honor this privilege than running for a Boys & Girls Club!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.