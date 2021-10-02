Why I’m Running: ‘It has been our ‘dream’ to run Boston’

Get the latest Boston sports news
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
Name: Bob and Pam Sanford
Age: 57 and 56
From: Swansea
I (Bob) started running in 2014 as a way to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle. Pam (my wife) joined me shortly after.
We are running for the Boys & Girls Club of Newton. I am on the board of directors of the local Fall River Boys & Girls Club. We have seen firsthand how a club can change the life of a child.
It has been our “dream” to run Boston, and there is no better way to honor this privilege than running for a Boys & Girls Club!
Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
