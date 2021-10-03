Community Joshua Dodderer is running in honor of his patients at Boston Children’s Hospital "These small victories in the hospital contribute to the breathtaking moments of triumph for our patients and their families." The "contagious hope and inspiration" of his patients is what's motivating Joshua Dodderer to train for the upcoming marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Joshua Dodderer

Age: 27

From: Boston

As a pediatric resident physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, I witness the exceptional resilience and fortitude our patients and their families possess in their fight for health and healing. I am running the Boston Marathon with the Boston Children’s Hospital Miles for Miracles Team as another tangible avenue for which I may better love and serve them along the strenuous roads they encounter.

The journey for each patient and family we serve is unique and encompasses numerous challenges. Yet, they persistently confront each day with contagious hope and inspiration that spurs me on as I serve them while in the hospital and in my marathon training. I am encouraged daily to witness the direct benefit the Miles for Miracles funds represent to our patients and their families, whether provoking smiles as therapy dogs greet them or witnessing tears of gratitude as essential medications, therapies, or groceries are covered. These seemingly minute victories along the road to optimum health are what motivate me to push harder up Heartbreak Hill, faster past Coolidge Corner, and stronger through the last steps on Boylston.

As these small victories along on the marathon course add up to the inexplicable celebration at the finish line, so to do these small victories in the hospital contribute to the breathtaking moments of triumph for our patients and their families. Therefore, just as I continue to slip on my running shoes and strap on my hydration belt in preparation for another run, so too will I continue to don my mask and wrap my stethoscope around my neck to prepare to love and serve my patients and their families in the best way possible. This is why I run.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.