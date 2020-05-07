Gillette Stadium will host a ‘Soup-R-Bowl’ to distribute meals to local families in need

With the COVID-19 virus causing food shortages around the country, Massachusetts is one of the many states dealing with food insecurity. In efforts to help, Gillette Stadium will host a “Soup-R-Bowl” event to donate meals to over 1,000 families and veterans in need.

On Friday, those wanting to receive a free meal can drive curbside to the arena in Foxborough, where volunteers will deliver “Mother’s Day tailgate packages” directly to cars to ensure social distancing. The packages will contain soup, crackers, salads, eggs, cheese, and an assortment of vegetables and fruit.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and families and veterans can also sign up in advance.

The Soup-R-Bowl is a part of the “Food4Vets program”, which was created by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to serve meals to veterans and military families across New England. Through a partnership with the Patriots, the Revolution and local organizations, they have donated “vital food kits” containing 84 meals-worth of non-perishable food and recipes.

Meals can feed two people for up to 14 days.

Teaming up for #Food4Vets! The #Patriots Foundation teamed up with @DanOBrienAuto to distribute over 8,400 meals to NE veterans, with more stops coming next week. 5/4 in Merrimack, NH: https://t.co/Wcxytbmn62 5/6 in Bangor, ME: https://t.co/QiONcNpFNL pic.twitter.com/qQ5w3lNiR9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2020

Over the past month, veterans specifically have been able to pick up meals at Gillette Stadium. The Food4Vets program — which was initially only supposed to go until April 10 — has also distributed food to areas such as Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Agawam, Dennis, Devens, Methuen, and Sandwich.

On Monday, the Patriots aided by sending a truck to Merrimack, N.H. to deliver food to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. They then traveled to Bangor, Maine on Wednesday to distribute food to veterans at the Cross Insurance Center.