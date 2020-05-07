Video: Julian Edelman offered words of encouragement to workers at Mass. General Hospital

Julian Edelman has a message to the workers at Mass. General Hospital: thank you.

In a video posted by MGH on Thursday, the Patriots wide receiver showed his appreciation for all the work their staff has been doing to fight the COVID-19 virus. MGH is one of the five hospitals in Boston with available testing, and according to Mayor Marty Walsh, testing efforts are expected to increase drastically.

Through their online COVID-19 simulator, MGH predicts that a “second wave” of the virus could hit Massachusetts this summer if business-closures and stay-at-home orders are lifted in the spring. That would increase the demand for, and risk taken, by health care workers and medical professionals who are at the front line of the virus.

“I hear you guys have been working your tail off, doing all the dirty work and I just wanted to sit here and let you guys know that everyone outside that world is super appreciative of what you guys have been doing,” Edelman said while recording from what appears to be his home. “Specifically the nurses, doctors, technicians, the environmental services and everyone engaged in this fight, thank you.”

Thank you so much @Edelman11 for these words of encouragement to our staff! We agree, tough times don’t last, tough people do. #COVID19 https://t.co/4HIUOXPVkP — MassGeneral News (@MassGeneralNews) May 7, 2020

Edelman said that while he and his family are healthy, he’s thinking of the staff at MGH who have been working non-stop to aid others.

“Everyone in my family is healthy as of now, but thinking for the bigger picture and what you guys are doing, trying to be as safe as we can, we want to just thank you guys, your constant fight and battling. The hours that you’re putting in to keep our country and everyone safe. Keep on doing it, and remember one thing: tough times don’t last, tough people do.”