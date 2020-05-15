What it will take for Marty Walsh to allow games at TD Garden and Fenway Park this summer

Two conditions need to be met for the Boston mayor.

Mayor Marty Walsh gives a press conference on the steps of City Hall Friday.
Mayor Marty Walsh gives a press conference on the steps of City Hall Friday. –Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe
By
May 15, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday he is open to the idea of Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox games taking place in the city this summer — if two conditions are met.

Walsh told The Boston Globe‘s Michael Silverman that fans would have to be barred and that the City of Boston would have to approve “advanced health and safety protocols” that would protect everyone in attendance as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“As long as the players and the teams and the support staff and all the people that are associated with it are safe and feel comfortable,” Walsh told the Globe in a phone interview Friday. “Obviously, their health is important to me as well, many of them are constituents of mine, and even if they’re not constituents of mine, I obviously want people to be healthy and safe. That’s going to be the biggest challenge that they’re going to have to figure out and meet if they’re going to move forward here.”

MLB owners have approved a plan that allows a shortened season to begin in July, after spring training was suspended in March. The NBA and NHL, which also paused their seasons in March, have yet to announce plans to continue. For sports to proceed in Boston, Walsh will want to take a hard look at any ideas to ensure they conform to the city’s expectations, he said. This means that even if leagues decide to allow fans, that won’t happen in Boston, where “there will be no fans in Fenway Park in July, there will be no fans in Fenway Park in August.”

“We want to see the plan,” he told the Globe. “We’ll have our public health experts take a look at it and make sure that they feel like everything is covered that needs to be covered moving forward here. We will treat it like every other industry in the city, same with entertainment.”

On Friday, Walsh said he has no plans to lift Boston’s public health emergency “next week or in the near future.”

