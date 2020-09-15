MIAA’s Football Committee votes to allow ‘out-of-season’ coaching

Some districts have voted against out-of-season coaching, while others are split on their decision.

The MIAA Football Committee met on Tuesday to discuss out-of-season coaching, practices and moving "high risk" sports to a floating season. –John Blanding / Globe file
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM

Some Massachusetts high school football teams might be practicing soon.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, via Zoom, to discuss what the fall season will look like for high school sports. According to the Boston Globe, the association’s Board of Directors voted to allow out-of-season coaching this school year.

In order to allow out-of-season coaching, the Board waived Rule 40.1, a rule that doesn’t allow coaches to hold practices between seasons, due to “extenuating circumstances” caused by COVID-19.

The Board voted in August to move “high risk” sports, such as football, to a ‘floating’ season, also known as Fall II. That is expected to be held from Feb. 22 to April 25.

Advertisement

Other fall sports (except football, competitive cheer and unified basketball) can start holding practices on Friday, given that they follow the modifications outlined by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and their individual school committees.

Some districts have voted against out-of-season coaching, while others are split on their decision. In District 6, certain schools could be able to conduct modified practices, such as private schools in the Catholic Conference and Central Catholic League.

Schools in the Boston League, however, are “prohibited by law from running the same type of sessions, since they are in districts designated as high-risk by the state’s Department of Health.”

MIAA associate executive director Richard Pearson proposed that they create a small subcommittee to address football activities this fall and in the Fall II period.

The football committee also voted, 18-0-0, to implement rules proposed by the National Federation of High Schools to potentially have an MIAA football season next spring.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus High School Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
fantasy football
Fantasy football: 4 waiver wire pickups for Week 2 September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Sports Q
How many games will the Patriots win this year? September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Tom Brady is hit by New Orleans' Demario Davis in the second half of Sunday's game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady opened up to Jim Gray about his Week 1 loss September 15, 2020 | 11:17 AM
Kyle Dugger prior to his NFL debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Adrian Phillips compared Kyle Dugger to another former rookie standout September 15, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Patriots
Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker, Heat's Jimmy Butler waited years for East finals September 14, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Teammates and an official try to separate Cam Newton and Shaq Lawson after they tussled following the Patriots' 21-11 win Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton responds to Dolphins trying to grab his gold chain: That was disrespectful September 14, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Devin McCourty's cleats.
Patriots
Devin McCourty honored his daughter during Sunday's game September 14, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed durability, Bill Belichick, and the 'therapeutic' Patriot way in WEEI interview September 14, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Patriots secondary pick up right where they left off September 14, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
'It's not sustainable': One ESPN analyst already doubts Patriots' usage of Cam Newton September 14, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Tom Brady and Drew Brees described their matchup against each other September 13, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Brian Flores Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
'Obviously the quarterback was an issue': Brian Flores discussed Cam Newton's debut September 13, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton discussed his season-opener performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton on his Patriots debut: ‘This is the new normal’ September 13, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Cam Newton runs behind the Patriots' offensive line.
Patriots
Cam Newton's rushing total Sunday eclipsed two full seasons of Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Same old issues on defense doom Dolphins against Patriots September 13, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Patriots rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings reacts after he helped stop the Dolphins on a fourth quarter run play near the goal line.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Red Sox vs. Rays
Red Sox
Vázquez, Arroyo homer, Red Sox top Rays 6-3 September 13, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's Patriots debut September 13, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with teammate Deatrich Wise, Jr. (91) after the Patriots intercepted a Miami pass in the end zone late in the game to seal their 21-11 victory.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 13 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady was under siege during the season opener vs. the Saints
Tom Brady
Everything Tom Brady did in his first game as Buccaneers quarterback September 13, 2020 | 4:28 PM