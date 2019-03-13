Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction

The Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday scrapped the legal principle that erased Hernandez's conviction after he killed himself in prison.

FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge, according to newly released jailhouse telephone calls. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez, April 5, 2017. –Nancy Lane / The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File
AP,
updated at 11:07 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court on Wednesday reinstated the late Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction, which was erased after the former NFL star killed himself in prison.

The Supreme Judicial Court also scrapped the legal principle that wiped out Hernandez’s conviction for future cases, calling it ‘‘outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life.’’

‘‘We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim’s family can get the closure they deserve,’’ Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Hernandez was convicted in 2015 of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Two years later, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell days after being acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case.

A judge threw out Hernandez’s conviction that year, citing the legal principle that holds that a defendant convicted at trial who dies before an appeal is heard should no longer be considered guilty in the eyes of the law, thereby returning the case to its pretrial status.

Under the doctrine, rooted in centuries of English law, a conviction should not be considered final until an appeal can determine whether mistakes were made that deprived the defendant of a fair trial, legal experts say.

Prosecutors argued the legal doctrine is outdated and unfair to victims. Quinn told the court that the defendant’s estate should be allowed to appeal the case, if they wish. Otherwise, the conviction should stand, he argued.

Under the new rule laid out by the court, the conviction will stand but the court record will note the conviction was neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died while the appeal was pending.

Other high-profile Massachusetts criminals whose convictions have been erased after their deaths include John Salvi, who was convicted of killing two abortion clinic workers and wounding five other people during a shooting rampage in Brookline in 1994.

Advertisement

Roman Catholic priest John Geoghan, a key figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal that rocked the Boston archdiocese and spread across the globe, also had his child molestation conviction vacated after he was beaten to death in 2003 in his cell at the same Massachusetts maximum-security prison where Hernandez died.

Hernandez’s attorney had previously argued the legal doctrine should remain intact, saying juries make mistakes. An email requesting comment on the court’s decision was sent to his attorney Wednesday.

How other states handle cases such as Hernandez’s varies widely. Some states, like Massachusetts, toss the convictions, while others dismiss the defendant’s appeal and the conviction stands. Other states allow appellate courts to consider a dead defendant’s case, prosecutors say.

TOPICS: Crime Local Aaron Hernandez Patriots Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Celtics
Charles Barkley doesn't think Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are 'tough enough' to play in New York March 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Jets reportedly agree to sign Le'Veon Bell March 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
CAA Northeastern Hofstra Basketball
College Sports
'We're so excited to be included and so excited to play wherever they send us' March 12, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss March 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation March 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Odell Beckham
NFL
Browns reportedly to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from Giants March 12, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Jerry Remy March 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
David Krejci Bruins NHL
Bruins
David Krejci's success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team? March 12, 2019 | 5:14 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York. You think brackets are just for basketball and that they only get filled out at this time of year, in the days leading up to the start of the NCAA Tournament? If so, think again. Of course, the NCAAs and the billions of dollars spent in bracket pools move the needle more than anything else. But these days, there are brackets for just about everything _ best presidents, best movies, best Aerosmith songs, and so much more. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
College Sports
NCAA Tournament selection show to return to CBS, traditional bracket-first format March 12, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patriots
Michael Bennett wants to talk to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady about Trump March 12, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots fans have come to accept that talented players can be replaced March 12, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (eft). The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon quotes John F. Kennedy in thank-you note to the Patriots March 12, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Celtics' leadership 'starts and ends' with Kyrie Irving March 12, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Dodger Stadium MLB Los Angeles
MLB
A memo warned MLB about low safety railings for fans in 2011 March 12, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Watch: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss fought during Cavs-Raptors March 12, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Russell Westbrook Thunder Jazz Fans
NBA
'I don't think it's fair to the players' March 12, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Crime
Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse at event March 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket under pressure by Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Clippers as Lou Williams becomes NBA bench points leader March 12, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Experts believe the Patriots could be fits for these 7 free agents March 11, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Conor McGregor
Sports News
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida March 11, 2019 | 9:29 PM
Iditarod 2019, Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Unalakleet
Sports News
French musher Nicolas Petit was leading the Iditarod. Then his dogs quit. March 11, 2019 | 7:38 PM
NFL
AP source: Foles to sign 4-year, $88M deal with Jaguars March 11, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Bobby Dalbec is one of several prospects in Red Sox spring training in 2019.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec March 11, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Sore shoulder will keep Jayson Tatum out of Clippers game March 11, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Patriots
Here's how Isaiah Wynn reacted to Trent Brown's reportedly record-breaking contract March 11, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Trent Brown Patriots Tom Brady
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest need? March 11, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Brandon Bolden Patriots NFL
Patriots
NFL free agency tracker: Brandon Bolden returns to the Patriots March 11, 2019 | 12:43 PM