David Ortiz sends prayers to Isaiah Thomas after sister’s death

In the wake of the death of Chyna Thomas, sister of Isaiah Thomas, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz sent his along his prayers and support to the Celtics star.

On Saturday, Thomas’ 22-year-old sister was killed in a car accident in Washington state. Ortiz tweeted out a message of support to Thomas:

Prayers up for my lil bro @Isaiah_Thomas … keep ur head up, all of Boston is behind u!! RIP Chyna. 🙏🏿 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) April 16, 2017

Thomas, 28, is originally from Tacoma, approximately 15 miles from the site of the one-car accident. According to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Thomas will try to play in Game One of the team’s playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.