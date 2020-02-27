David Ortiz is selling a bunch of stuff from his Weston home. Here are the coolest (and most random) things you can buy.

Who wants Big Papi's old toaster?

A door mat at David Ortiz's estate sale.
A door mat at David Ortiz's estate sale. –All photos courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 27, 2020 | 4:29 PM

David Ortiz is throwing a yard sale.

Well, technically, it’s inside the house.

After putting his Weston home on the market last year, the former Red Sox slugger is trying to clear out the “Adirondack-style” house with an estate sale this Saturday. And that means Red Sox fans — and pretty much anyone — will have the chance to pick from Ortiz’s belongings, if they’re willing to get up early Saturday morning.

The sale is a veritable treasure trove for Big Papi fans — with an array of signed memorabilia and one-of-a-kind momentos. But even more vast is the collection of mundane furniture, pots and pans, exercise equipment, and other obscure household items. A custom-designed Ortiz Boston Bruins jersey? You bet. The Sox legend’s old waffle maker? Sure, why not.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff — like, truly, really cool stuff,” Stephanie Hull, a partner at Exceptional Estate Sales, the Sudbury-based company hosting the sale, told Boston.com in an interview.

“And there’s also a lot of regular stuff,” she added.

Hull says everything will be priced at “fair market value” for the secondary market, but that everything must go. In other words, there could be deals to be had later in the day. And while some of the memorabilia will at least initially be expensive, Hull says there’ll be things in “every price range” from the start.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and staffers will begin giving out numbers on a first-come, first-serve basis at 7:30 a.m., since not everyone will be able to come inside the house at the same time. Hull says they expect a line — and have hired a police detail to help manage the crowd.

“I do think it will be crazy,” she said.

The address for Ortiz’s home will be released Friday.

Here’s a look at the highlights of what will be on sale, as well as, um, some other stuff that caught our eye.

There’s a mini-Green Monster wall board…

Advertisement

..and a framed kimono…

…and an asparagus rug?

There’s also this customized PhunkeeDuck hoverboard with Ortiz’s number on it…

…and this unique Boston Strong license plate sign…

…and then there’s a priceless oversized novelty check (Ortiz’s charity donated $100,000 to MGH in 2009).

Ortiz is also getting rid of a neon Rolls Royce sign…

..and this decorative metal guitar-playing frog…

…and an old Vitamin Water-branded fridge.

Does anyone need a soccer goal?

Or some new (used) shoes?

There’s also the aforementioned Bruins jersey…

…and an Adam Vinatieri-signed football addressed to Ortiz and his wife Tiffany (hopefully the former Patriots kicker doesn’t mind it’s being regifted).

There’s a lot of Ortiz-specific paraphernalia, too. From playing cards to framed photos to World Series collectibles to even an old jersey from his time on the Minnesota Twins.

Or these incredibly cool boots that Ortiz got after hitting 500 home runs.

You could also walk away with Ortiz’s old batting gloves…

…or his old board games…

…or — last but not least — his toaster.

TOPICS: David Ortiz Red Sox Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon February 27, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Soccer
Charlie Davies takes over as analyst for Revolution games on NBC Sports Boston February 27, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Penn coach Jerome Allen shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Princeton in Princeton, N.J. Allen was hit a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman's son into the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers also were slapped by the NCAA with two years of probation, were fined $5,000 and suffered recruiting punishments. Allen went 66-104 with the Quakers. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and remains on the coaching staff. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Celtics
Celtics assistant, former Penn coach Jerome Allen gets 15-year show-cause penalty February 27, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-16-20: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale did some throwing in the outfield this morning. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Chris Sale to begin season on injured list February 27, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans in 2020.
Patriots
NFL insider says he will be 'stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots' February 27, 2020 | 9:41 AM
Boston Bruins Tyler Seguin holds up the NHL Stanley Cup as he walks to the pitching mound with teammates at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB inter-league baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts June 19, 2011. The Bruins won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 39 years on June 15 when they beat the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh and deciding game of the National Hockey League championship REUTERS/Adam Hunger (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL ICE HOCKEY) -- TopChef_Fenwaytimeline
NHL
Tyler Seguin revealed the Boston moment that inspired his favorite tattoo February 27, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Dan Mees is running the Boston Marathon to support children with cancer.
Marathon
Dan Mees is running for his neighbor with inoperable childhood cancer February 27, 2020 | 9:26 AM
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tom Brady
Chase Winovich told his 'Dad' Tom Brady he's 'not allowed to leave' February 27, 2020 | 9:18 AM
MLB
Kerwin Danley named MLB's 1st black umpire crew chief February 27, 2020 | 8:02 AM
NHL
Blues rule out Jay Bouwmeester for remainder of season, playoffs February 27, 2020 | 7:56 AM
Inter Miami CF co-owners Jorge Mas, left, and David Beckham, right, pose for photos with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.
Soccer
MLS owners predict league will surpass MLB, Premier League February 27, 2020 | 7:45 AM
New York Mets' Tim Tebow laughs with teammates in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.. Tebow did not play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Baseball
Tim Tebow will play for Team Philippines in World Baseball Classic February 27, 2020 | 7:43 AM
College basketball
Hartford women win 1st game in season finale to end a 28-game skid February 27, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
Alex Bregman becomes 7th Astros player hit by pitch in 5 games February 27, 2020 | 7:28 AM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton latest injured Yankees star, likely to miss opener February 27, 2020 | 7:23 AM
NFL
NFL, players move closer to new CBA, but deal not done yet February 27, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Notre Dame guard T.J. Gibbs raises his fist after his game-winning basket at the buzzer as Boston College guard Jay Heath reacts.
Sports News
5 takeaways from BC basketball's heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame February 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 33, Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 February 27, 2020 | 2:52 AM
Kobe Bryant memorabilia will be sold in a pre-planned auction.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction February 27, 2020 | 1:27 AM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, squeezes between Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic, left and Matthew Dellavedova in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs February 26, 2020 | 11:21 PM
Donnie Sadler in 2000.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the biggest prospect bust in Red Sox history? February 26, 2020 | 8:03 PM
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kevin Faulk becomes RB coach at LSU February 26, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Higgins has reportedly met with the team either at or before the Combine.
NFL Combine
The latest Patriots news to come from the NFL Combine February 26, 2020 | 7:09 PM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
Worcester approves about $30 million more for new ballpark February 26, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Erica Marino is running the Boston Marathon for the Massachusetts General Hospital Pediatric Cancer Team.
Marathon
Erica Marino is running in memory of a family friend's son diagnosed with seven types of cancer February 26, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Why you shouldn’t give up on this Red Sox season February 26, 2020 | 2:25 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at a workout for defensive end Tyshun Render at Middle Tennessee State University.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick ditched the NFL Combine to scout a prospect in the rain in Tennessee February 26, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Laurie Rice is running the Boston Marathon for Team Limb-it-less, which raises money for prosthetic limbs.
Marathon
Laurie Rice is running to provide prosthetic limbs to those in need February 26, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tom Brady Gisele
Tom + Gisele
Tom Brady shares photo of where he and Gisele Bündchen first met February 26, 2020 | 11:27 AM
University of Vermont
College Basketball
Vermont basketball is a cure for common, cold sports arenas February 26, 2020 | 10:43 AM