David Ortiz is selling a bunch of stuff from his Weston home. Here are the coolest (and most random) things you can buy.
Who wants Big Papi's old toaster?
David Ortiz is throwing a yard sale.
Well, technically, it’s inside the house.
After putting his Weston home on the market last year, the former Red Sox slugger is trying to clear out the “Adirondack-style” house with an estate sale this Saturday. And that means Red Sox fans — and pretty much anyone — will have the chance to pick from Ortiz’s belongings, if they’re willing to get up early Saturday morning.
The sale is a veritable treasure trove for Big Papi fans — with an array of signed memorabilia and one-of-a-kind momentos. But even more vast is the collection of mundane furniture, pots and pans, exercise equipment, and other obscure household items. A custom-designed Ortiz Boston Bruins jersey? You bet. The Sox legend’s old waffle maker? Sure, why not.
“There’s a lot of really cool stuff — like, truly, really cool stuff,” Stephanie Hull, a partner at Exceptional Estate Sales, the Sudbury-based company hosting the sale, told Boston.com in an interview.
“And there’s also a lot of regular stuff,” she added.
Hull says everything will be priced at “fair market value” for the secondary market, but that everything must go. In other words, there could be deals to be had later in the day. And while some of the memorabilia will at least initially be expensive, Hull says there’ll be things in “every price range” from the start.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and staffers will begin giving out numbers on a first-come, first-serve basis at 7:30 a.m., since not everyone will be able to come inside the house at the same time. Hull says they expect a line — and have hired a police detail to help manage the crowd.
“I do think it will be crazy,” she said.
The address for Ortiz’s home will be released Friday.
Here’s a look at the highlights of what will be on sale, as well as, um, some other stuff that caught our eye.
