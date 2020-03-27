David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff

David Ortiz is again thanking the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Red Sox legend, who spent nearly 50 days at MGH after he was shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019, sent a message to the doctors and nurses working at the hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak Friday.

“Hi everyone. I just want to take this moment to say thank you so much. Thank you very much to every single nurse and doctor at Mass General Hospital,” Ortiz said in a video message. “We all are cheering for you because we know how much you guys are sacrificing to help people out through this incredible epidemic time.

“Thank you very much, God bless all of you. We all know how much you guys are sacrificing. Sacrificing (time with) your family, your friends (and) yourself to continue helping people to get through this epidemic time. God bless you all. We are all cheering for you from everywhere in this country because we know how great you guys are, especially me. I know how wonderful you guys are at Mass General Hospital. So, thank you very much and God bless you.”

After undergoing emergency surgery in the moments after he got shot in the abdomen on June 9, Ortiz was transported to MGH, where he underwent two more surgeries to address complications from the gunshot wound.

‘They are some of the best teammates I have ever had,” Oritz said last July of the nurses and doctors at MGH who helped with his recovery.