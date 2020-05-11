David Ortiz is hosting a free virtual workout class

Want to work out with Red Sox legend David Ortiz?

Big Papi is hosting a free, 20-minute virtual fitness class this Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. No exercise equipment is required to participate.

New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness will live stream the session on its Facebook page. If you can’t make it right at 7 p.m., the entire workout will also be available to watch on the company’s YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.

Ortiz’s workout is part of the free “Home Work-Ins” series that Planet Fitness launched in March. Past celebrity guests include Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and former Patriot Danny Amendola.